Raducanu to skip Miami Open due to illness

March 17 : Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Miami Open as she continues her recovery from illness, the WTA said on Monday.

British number one Raducanu, who enjoyed a run to the quarter-finals in Florida last year, had been given a bye into the second round.

The 23-year-old has struggled with form and fitness issues since her only Grand Slam triumph as a teenager at New York in 2021 and has worked with a string of different coaches with little success.

The Miami Open main draw begins on Tuesday and runs until March 29.