Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Raducanu splits with coach Beltz after five months - BBC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Raducanu splits with coach Beltz after five months - BBC

Raducanu splits with coach Beltz after five months - BBC

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 20, 2022 Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her second round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic REUTERS/Loren Elliott

26 Apr 2022 03:16PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 03:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has split with German coach Torben Beltz after working with him for five months, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Raducanu appointed Beltz as her coach in November after she had parted ways with Andrew Richardson following her surprise triumph at Flushing Meadows, where she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam.

The 19-year-old said she needed "a new training model" and that Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) would support her in the interim.

"I want to thank Torben for his coaching, professionalism and dedication over the last half a year," the BBC quoted her as saying in a statement.

"He has a huge heart and I have enjoyed our strong chemistry during the time together.

"I feel the best direction for my development is to transition to a new training model with the LTA supporting in the interim."

Reuters has requested comment from Raducanu and the LTA.

Raducanu, ranked 11th in the world, lost to world number one Iga Swiatek in the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open last week.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us