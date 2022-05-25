Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich

Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2022 Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts after losing her second round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich REUTERS/Yves Herman
Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2022 Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts after losing her second round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2022 Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in action during her second round match against Britain's Emma Raducanu REUTERS/Yves Herman
Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2022 Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her second round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich REUTERS/Yves Herman
Raducanu's Paris adventure cut short by Sasnovich
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2022 Britain's Emma Raducanu in action during her second round match against Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
25 May 2022 07:30PM (Updated: 25 May 2022 07:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu was bundled out of the French Open in the second round on Wednesday, losing 3-6 6-1 6-1 to inspired Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The 12th seeded Briton, who had to dig deep in her opening match to come from a set down to beat Czech qualifier Linda Noskova, was initially surprised by world number 47 Sasnovich's attacking power.

Sasnovich was hitting the ball early, moving the Briton across the court before 19-year-old Raducanu responded in kind with some aggressive hitting.

After dragging her opponent wide of the court she earned a key break to lead 4-2 and bagged the opening set when she fired a superb cross court winner.

Undaunted, Sasnovich raised her game in the second set to race into a 4-0 lead.

The Belarusian, who had never gone past the second round in Paris, bagged the second with yet another break and then fought off multiple break points early in the deciding set before breaking for 3-1 when Raducanu sent a wild forehand five metres over the baseline.

Raducanu, who only played on clay professionally for the first time last month and had been struggling with a back injury in recent weeks, could do nothing to turn the tide.

A dominant Sasnovich put her out of her misery with a sizzling backhand down the line on her first match point after two hours.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us