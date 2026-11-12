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RAF hopes Dvalishvili competes after hotel brawl
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RAF hopes Dvalishvili competes after hotel brawl

RAF hopes Dvalishvili competes after hotel brawl

Jul 16, 2025; Hollywood, CA, USA; Merab Dvalishvili poses on the ESPYs red carpet at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/ File Photo

12 Nov 2026 10:49PM (Updated: 13 Nov 2026 12:21AM)
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Nov 12 : Real American Freestyle hopes Merab Dvalishvili will compete at its event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday despite his involvement in a hotel brawl, co-founder Chad Bronstein said, adding that the promotion was working with local authorities.

Abu Dhabi police said they arrested 10 people on Thursday after a fight at the entrance to a hotel. Media reports and footage circulating online linked the incident to former Ultimate Fighting Championship bantamweight champion Dvalishvili and Professional Fighters League lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

Reuters has contacted Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov for comment.

"Obviously, Usman will not be attending our event on Saturday night... We're hoping Merab is competing. He flew down here, he's been an unbelievable competitor at the RAF," Bronstein told reporters on Thursday.

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Footage widely shared on social media appeared to show Dvalishvili giving an interview in a hotel lobby when Nurmagomedov and several others approached him from behind.

Nurmagomedov appeared to strike Dvalishvili across the face, triggering a brawl between the two groups.

"Abu Dhabi Police arrested eight individuals involved in a fight that occurred at the entrance of a hotel following previous disputes between them," police said in a statement.

"They also arrested two individuals who filmed the incident and took the necessary legal measures against them."

Source: Reuters
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