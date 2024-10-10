Rafa Nadal announces retirement from professional tennis at end of season

PARIS: Spain's Rafa Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, said on Thursday (Oct 10) he was putting an end to his professional tennis career, a decision effective after the Davis Cup final.

"It has been some difficult years, these last two especially," the 38-year-old, who won a record 14 French Open titles, said in a video.

"I am very excited that my last tournament will be the Davis Cup representing my country. It's closing the circle because one of my first joys was the final in Sevilla in 2004."

The Davis Cup knockout phase will be played from Nov 19 to Nov 24.

Nadal's career has been hampered by injuries and he missed the 2023 French Open and was beaten in the first round by German Alexander Zverev this year.

He won his last Roland Garros title in 2022 and left the Paris clay on a jaw-dropping 112-4 win-loss record.