Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open
Rafael Nadal's injury woes at the Australian Open

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal before receiving medical attention during his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

18 Jan 2023 03:35PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 03:44PM)
MELBOURNE : Top seed Rafael Nadal lost his second round match to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open on Wednesday after suffering an injury.

This is not the first time the 22-times Grand Slam champion has suffered a debilitating injury during a match at Melbourne Park.

2010 - Nadal was forced to withdraw from his quarter-final against Andy Murray while trailing the Briton 6-3 7-6 3-0. The knee injury kept Nadal out of competition for a month.

2011 - Nadal reached the quarter-finals, where he faced compatriot David Ferrer. Although clearly hampered by hamstring injury sustained early in the match, he played on and lost 6-4 6-2 6-3. He returned to action a month later.

2014 - Nadal reached the final and faced Stanislas Wawrinka but suffered a back injury during the warm-up, which progressively worsened as the match wore on. He lost 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 and was out of competition for three weeks.

2018 - Nadal was forced to retire in the fifth set from his quarter-final against Marin Cilic while trailing 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0 because of a hip injury, which kept him sidelined for more than two months.

2023 - Defending champion Nadal appeared to suffer a strain in his left hip in the second set of his second-round match against American Mackenzie McDonald. He battled on but ultimately bowed out in a 6-4 6-4 7-5 defeat.

Source: Reuters

