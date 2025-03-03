Rahane to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025

NEW DELHI : Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders appointed veteran top order batter Ajinkya Rahane as their captain for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

The 36-year-old fills the void created by the departure of Shreyas Iyer, who will captain Punjab Kings after Kolkata released him.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer will be Rahane's deputy, the three-time champions said in a statement.

"We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader," Kolkata chief executive Venky Mysore said.

"Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defence of our title."

A prolific scorer in domestic cricket, Rahane led India to a memorable test series victory in Australia in 2020-21.

"It's an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL," Rahane said.

"I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title."

Delhi Capitals remain the only IPL team yet to appoint a captain after releasing Rishabh Pant, who will skipper Lucknow Super Giants.

Kolkata will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of this year's IPL on March 22.