Rahm and Garcia to spearhead Europe Ryder Cup defence
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 23, 2021 Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington and Team USA captain Steve Stricker shake hands as host Rob Riggle looks on during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 23, 2021 Team USA captain Steve Stricker speaks during the opening ceremony as Team USA's Harris English and Team USA's Collin Morikawa laugh REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 23, 2021 Team USA's Brooks Koepka and Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 23, 2021 Team Europe's Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll during the opening ceremony REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
24 Sep 2021 06:54AM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 06:53AM)
KOHLER, Wisconsin : World number one Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were chosen on Thursday to spearhead Europe's Ryder Cup defence with captain Padraig Harrington sending out the Spanish duo in the opening foursomes to face Americans Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

In a clear indication Europe will try to grab the early momentum, Harrington turned to two of his big guns in U.S. Open champion Rahm and Garcia, the record Ryder Cup points scorer, to play world number six Thomas and a resurgent Spieth, who is once again showing the form that won him three major titles.

The second match on Friday pits the U.S. partnership of former world number one Dustin Johnson and British Open champion Collin Morikawa against Briton Paul Casey and Norwegian Ryder Cup debutant Viktor Hovland.

The British pairing of Lee Westwood, playing in a record- equalling 11th Ryder Cup, and Matt Fitzpatrick will take on big-hitting American Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger.

The last match of the first session could be the most explosive with the fiery pairing of Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy and the "Postman" Ian Poulter taking on Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele and the in-form Patrick Cantlay, coming off his win at the Tour championship.

(Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

