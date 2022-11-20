Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rahm wins in Dubai, McIlroy ends season as Europe's number one
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rahm wins in Dubai, McIlroy ends season as Europe's number one

20 Nov 2022 10:35PM (Updated: 20 Nov 2022 11:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour championship in Dubai by two shots on Sunday (Nov 20) as Rory McIlroy finished fourth to end the season as European number one for the fourth time.

Spaniard Rahm fired a closing 67 to finish on 20 under and seal a career hat-trick at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

England's Tyrrell Hatton and Sweden's Alex Noren shared second place after carding final rounds of 66 and 67 respectively with McIlroy ending at 16 under after a closing 68.

Rahm reeled off three birdies before bogeying the fourth and came back with three more to stay ahead before making par at the 18th.

"I like this course and this course likes me. I hope this is the third of many more," he said.

McIlroy secured the Harry Vardon Trophy for the winner of the Race to Dubai to crown the European tour's number one player.

"It means a lot," said the Northern Irishman, a four-times Major champion who last earned that title in 2015 and was already world number one.

"I was a model of consistency the whole way through the year ... just a really consistent season, I kept putting in good performances.

"It would have been nice to get a win in here at the end of the year but Jon put in an incredible tournament and fully deserved it. I'm really proud of my year and excited for 2023."

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

golf

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.