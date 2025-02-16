Rahman replaces injured Ghazanfar in Mumbai Indians squad

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has replaced fellow Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar in the Mumbai Indians roster after Ghazanfar was ruled out with a spinal fracture, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said on Sunday.

Ghazanfar, 18, sustained the injury during Afghanistan's tour of Zimbabwe in December-January and will miss at least four months, ruling him out of this month's Champions Trophy, the Afghanistan Cricket Board had announced on Wednesday.

"Mumbai Indians wish Ghazanfar a speedy recovery and a warm welcome to Mujeeb," Mumbai posted on X.

Rahman, who has played 49 T20 Internationals for Afghanistan, was unsold in the player auction for the IPL's 2025 season in November.