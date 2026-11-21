Nov 21 : KL Rahul was closing in on a century as India batted without loss through the first session of the third day of the first test in Wellington on Saturday, reaching lunch on 239-1 having reduced New Zealand's lead to 129 runs.

• Opener Rahul, who resumed on 52 with his team 159-1, was 93 not out at the break in a 109-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who reached the half-century mark for the fourth time in his five tests and was unbeaten on 53

• The Basin Reserve pitch offered little for the bowlers on a bright, sunny day in the New Zealand capital.

• It was a stark contrast with Thursday's first two sessions when Jasprit Bumrah and the other Indian seamers exploited a grassy surface to reduce New Zealand to 70-5.

• Henry Nicholls, who scored 175 not out, and Glenn Phillips (118) had rescued the New Zealand innings with a 216-run stand for the sixth wicket and the hosts posted a tally of 368

• New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

• India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

• The second and final test starts in Christchurch on Friday