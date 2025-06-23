Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Rahul digs in as India build lead over England
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Rahul digs in as India build lead over England

Rahul digs in as India build lead over England

Cricket - International Test Match Series - First Test - England v India - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - June 23, 2025 India's KL Rahul in action Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

23 Jun 2025 08:18PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEEDS, England :Opener KL Rahul's classy half-century helped India extend their lead over England to 159 runs as they reached lunch at 153-3 on day four of the first test at Headlingley on Monday.

Resuming on 90-2, with a lead of 96, India captain Shubman Gill, who made his highest test score in the first innings, chopped onto his stumps to fall for eight, a second wicket for Brydon Carse.

England continued to create chances. Rahul was dropped by Harry Brook on 58 after reaching his 18th test half century and Rishabh Pant survived a DRS review for lbw.

The pair played cautiously but kept the scoreboard ticking with Rahul unbeaten on 72 at the interval and Pant on 31.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement