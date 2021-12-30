Rahul revels in India's 'greatest year' in 2021

PRETORIA : India opener KL Rahul believes 2021 will go down as one of the finest years in Indian cricket history after they claimed another famous away success with a comprehensive 113-run win against South Africa at Centurion Park on Thursday.

India became the first team from the sub-continent to win a test at the venue, another display of a newfound grit in foreign conditions after an epic victory over Australia in Brisbane and wins against England at Lords and The Oval this year.

"It is a special year for Team India with the kind of achievements we have managed," Rahul told reporters. "The year has been truly special and will go down as one of the greatest in India’s history, especially test cricket.

"The victories have taken a lot of hard work and discipline and we are starting to see results."

India, led by their formidable pace attack, bowled the home side out for 191 just after lunch on the fifth day, well short of the host's victory target of 305.

It is the perfect start for the tourists as they seek a first ever series win in South Africa.

Rahul says harsh lessons from past tours have meant the side are better prepared for this series.

"We sat down as a unit and discussed what were the mistakes we have done in the previous series and what it takes to be successful in South Africa. We have come here better prepared this time round.

"What we did brilliantly in this test match was that we stayed in the moment, we took it one session at a time and did not think about the pitch, weather or the result. We will continue to do that."

Rahul scored 123 in the first innings, which laid the platform for India’s win, and was the only batsman in the match to reach three figures. He says it is among the best of his seven test tons.

"It is right up there in terms of the conditions, the wicket and how challenging it was. It took a lot of guts, determination and discipline to get the century and put my team into a winning position," he added.

