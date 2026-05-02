Rahul savours runs as Delhi snap losing streak in IPL

May 2 : KL Rahul topped the Indian Premier League run-scoring charts with a match-winning knock in Delhi Capitals' seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Friday, saying individual milestones mean more when they help the team win.

Rahul has been Delhi's most consistent performer this season, registering three half-centuries and one century despite the team's mixed results.

The 34-year-old struck 75 off 40 balls, with six fours and five sixes, as Delhi snapped a three-match losing streak and completed their highest successful run chase of 226 in the IPL.

Rahul had earlier hit an unbeaten 152 in a defeat against Punjab Kings, a knock that drew praise but did not bring the desired result for the team.

"After playing for so many years, numbers do matter," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

"You're happy that you score runs and you score these big runs and break records. But if you don't get the win after the game, it's not as much fun."

Rahul has been in strong form this season and he credited it to work on maintaining a higher strike rate to suit the demands of modern day Twenty20 cricket.

While he is enjoying a good run in the tournament, he acknowledged that Delhi had slipped up in key moments despite pushing hard in earlier games.

"This competition and T20 cricket doesn't allow you a second chance," he said.

"So it was important that we take our chances and when we're ahead, really press hard and finish the game, which we weren't doing."

Delhi were also boosted by the return of Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who took three wickets in his first match of the season after months on the sidelines with elbow and shoulder injuries.

Sixth-placed Delhi next face Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.