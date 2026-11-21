Nov 21 : KL Rahul scored 136 and Shubman Gill a more aggressive 98 as India overhauled New Zealand's first-innings tally to take a 118-run lead on 486-4 at the close of play on the third day of the first test in Wellington on Saturday.

Gill blasted a six midway through the final session to reach the half-century mark for the 21st time in tests and take his team past New Zealand's 368.

The India captain was saved by a DRS review of an lbw call off the bowling of Nathan Smith as the shadows crept across the ground but was dismissed two runs short of his 12th test century in the final over of the day.

Jacob Duffy (1-180) came in for particular punishment on a day to forget for the New Zealand seamers but bowled Gill off his pads with the third ball of his 29th over and had a strong shout for lbw on new batter Anshul Kamboj with the last.

Rishabh Pant had been forced to shelter from a barrage of bouncers from the desperate New Zealand bowlers at the start of his innings but slipped the leash in the last half an hour to claim his 22nd test fifty and finish the day 55 not out.

Seasoned opener Rahul had earlier played foil to his more flamboyant teammates, securing his 13th test hundred soon after lunch before playing on to a Smith delivery to end his 290-ball knock in the final session.

The Basin Reserve pitch offered little for the bowlers and India's batters made hay all day in the Wellington sunshine, scoring 327 runs at the cost of three wickets to take a strong position in the match.

Devdutt Padikkal, who made 80 in a second-wicket partnership of 165 with Rahul early in the day, said India had no particular target they were batting towards.

"We are not looking too far ahead. It's important that we take one session at a time," he said.

"I think definitely we are in a really good position right now, but it's important that we really extend that lead as much as possible, so that we can put more pressure on them."

As at the start of the innings on Friday, the Indian batters took a while to get going but once they hit their stride they looked supremely comfortable on the lifeless surface and batted through the first session.

Paceman Kyle Jamieson (1-57) finally made the breakthrough after lunch with the second new ball, beating Padikkal with a fine delivery that straightened and rattled the top of the off stump.

Padikkal, who reached the half-century mark for the fourth time in his five tests and had been targeting his third century, was satisfied he had done his job.

"It was important that we got through that first session, I think if they had been able to pick up a couple of wickets early, it would have put us in a bit of a difficult position," he added.

The conditions were quite a contrast with Thursday's first two sessions when Jasprit Bumrah and the other Indian seamers exploited a grassy surface to reduce New Zealand to 70-5.

Henry Nicholls, who scored 175 not out, and Glenn Phillips (118) rescued the New Zealand innings with a 216-run stand for the sixth wicket.