Nov 21 : KL Rahul scored a patient century as India slashed New Zealand's first-innings lead to 24 runs by reaching tea on 344-2 on the third day of the first test in Wellington on Saturday.

• Rahul, who had resumed on day three on 52 with his team 159-1, pushed a single through the off side to record his 13th test hundred soon after lunch

• The opener will return for the final session unbeaten on 124 along with his captain Shubman Gill, who had scored 36 not out from 40 deliveries

• Devdutt Padikkal (80) was the only Indian batter to fall in the first two sessions, paceman Kyle Jamieson making the breakthrough with the second new ball

• Padikkal, who had reached the half-century mark for the fourth time in his five tests and was targeting his third century, was beaten by a fine delivery that straightened and rattled the top of the off stump.

• Rahul and Padikkal put on 165 in their second-wicket stand

• The Basin Reserve pitch offered little for the bowlers on a bright, sunny day in the New Zealand capital and seamer Jacob Duffy reached the break with unenviable figures of 0-123 from his 22 overs.

• It was quite a contrast with Thursday's first two sessions when Jasprit Bumrah and the other Indian seamers exploited a grassy surface to reduce New Zealand to 70-5.

• Henry Nicholls, who scored 175 not out, and Glenn Phillips (118) rescued the New Zealand innings with a 216-run stand for the sixth wicket and the hosts posted a tally of 368

• New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

• India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

• The second and final test starts in Christchurch on Friday