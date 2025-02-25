Rain delays start of Australia clash with South Africa at Champions Trophy

The start of the Champions Trophy Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was delayed on Tuesday by light rain and a wet outfield.

Both sides won their tournament openers against England and Afghanistan, respectively, and are looking to put one foot in the semi-finals with another win at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The toss was due to take place at 1:30 p.m. (0830 GMT), but light drizzle meant the covers were still on at that time.

The weather forecast suggested the rain could continue for much of the day.