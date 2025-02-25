Logo
Rain delays start of Australia clash with South Africa at Champions Trophy
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - Australia v South Africa - Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - February 25, 2025 Groundstaff pull rain covers on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
25 Feb 2025 04:58PM
The start of the Champions Trophy Group B fixture between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi was delayed on Tuesday by light rain and a wet outfield.

Both sides won their tournament openers against England and Afghanistan, respectively, and are looking to put one foot in the semi-finals with another win at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The toss was due to take place at 1:30 p.m. (0830 GMT), but light drizzle meant the covers were still on at that time.

The weather forecast suggested the rain could continue for much of the day.

Source: Reuters
