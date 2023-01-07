Logo
Rain delays start of day four in Sydney, outlook brighter
Cricket - Third Test - Australia v South Africa - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 7, 2023 General view as a groundsman works on the field as rain delays play REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

07 Jan 2023 07:57AM (Updated: 07 Jan 2023 07:57AM)
SYDNEY : The start of the fourth day of the third test between Australia and South Africa was delayed by light rain on Saturday but the outlook looked bright for some play at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

No action was possible on Friday as heavy rains swept in from the Pacific Ocean but the forecast for the remainder of Saturday predicts only light showers.

Australia have already locked up the series after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Melbourne but need to win the final test to be certain of qualifying for this year's World Test Championship final.

The hosts are set to resume their first innings on Saturday 475-4 with Usman Khawaja 195 not out and closing on his maiden test double century.

Matt Renshaw, who will resume his innings on five not out, has been welcomed back into the Australian dressing room after being isolated from his team mates following a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

