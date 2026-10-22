Rain delays start of final day of South Africa-Australia test

Oct 22 : Rain delayed the start of play on the last day of the second test with South Africa needing six wickets against Australia to level the three-match series at St George’s Park on Thursday.

• Early lunch was taken after several abortive efforts to get play under way, leaving South Africa with only two sessions to try and force a result as Australia trail by 170 runs at 156-4 in their second innings after being forced to follow-on.

• Play is set to resume at noon local time (1000 GMT).

• Travis Head on 87 and nightwatchman Scott Boland (2) will resume the tourists' efforts at holding out while Steve Smith is available after a neck issue restricted him on Wednesday, when he batted with obvious discomfort but still top scored for Australia with 28 in their first innings of 99 and reached the milestone of 11,000 career test runs.

• Smith did not come out to bat in his regular No. 4 spot in the second innings, staying in the changing room receiving treatment, but on Thursday morning he warmed up with the rest of the team.