Rain forces Washington Open final to be rescheduled, Canadian Open play also pushed back

Aug 2 : The Washington Open women's final between Jessica Pegula and Alexandra Eala was suspended in the second set and pushed back to Monday due to rain, while matches at the Canadian Open in Toronto and Montreal were also rescheduled due to the weather.

The Washington final was delayed by three hours before play got under way on Sunday, with American Pegula taking the opening set 6-4 and the Philippines' Eala leading 2-1 in the second when the match was halted due to rain.

The men's final between American Taylor Fritz and Spain's Rafael Jodar was also moved to Monday.

"Matches have been cancelled for tonight. The women’s singles final will now take place at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow. The men’s singles final will take place not before 1:00 p.m. tomorrow," tournament organisers said on social media.

Weather conditions also affected the Canadian Open, which runs from Aug. 1-14, with the women's tournament taking place in Toronto and the men's event in Montreal.

In Toronto, play on the Grandstand court was halted during the match between Poland's Magdalena Frech and France's Leolia Jeanjean. Tournament officials later postponed all remaining matches for the night.

"All matches have been cancelled for tonight. Sunny skies in our future. Action resumes tomorrow," organisers said.

In Montreal, matches in the day session were postponed due to the rain, before the night session was called off.