Rain, lightning halt third test, Australia lead by 185 runs
18 Dec 2024 08:08AM
The threat of lightning followed by rain delayed the resumption of the third test between Australia and India in the first session of day five in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Australia bowled out India for 260 to take a 185-run lead but were unable to bat again at the Gabba as play was suspended due to the conditions.

Australia scored 445 in their first innings after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field.

With days one, three and four blighted by rain, the Gabba test is most likely headed for a draw, with Australia left with little time to add to their lead and take 10 Indian wickets.

The five-test series is level at 1-1.

Source: Reuters

