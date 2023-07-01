Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rain stops play at Lord's as Australia lead by 221
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rain stops play at Lord's as Australia lead by 221

01 Jul 2023 12:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Rain stopped play on a grey evening at Lord's on the third day of the second Ashes test on Friday, with Australia leading England by 221 with eight wickets remaining.

The visitors were on 130-2 with Usman Khawaja on 58 and Steve Smith on six when the rain began to fall.

Opener David Warner was trapped lbw for 25 by a ball nipping in from Josh Tongue in the 25th over as the visitors began to build steadily on their first-innings lead of 91.

Marnus Labuschagne then departed for 30, thick-edging a ball from Jimmy Anderson straight to Harry Brook at point to make way for Smith.

England were all out for 325 in reply to Australia's 416, losing their last six wickets in the morning for 47 runs.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.