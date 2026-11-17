Nov 17 : Captain Temba Bavuma retired hurt and Ryan Rickelton scored an unbeaten half century as South Africa reached 386 for seven at tea on day three of the first test against Bangladesh at The Wanderers on Tuesday.

• No play was possible between lunch and tea after a thunder shower, heavy rain and hail fell in Johannesburg.

• South Africa trail Bangladesh’s score of 400 all out by 14 runs and will want to build a lead in the evening session, weather permitting, on a wicket that remains good for batting.

• Rickelton is unbeaten on 56 and will resume with Kagiso Rabada, who has five.

• Bavuma (49) and Rickelton put on 79 for the fifth wicket before the South African captain left the field with a leg injury having been troubled by calf issues. He is expected to bat again in the innings.

• Bangladesh seamer Taskin Ahmed (2-88) took two wickets with the new ball, removing Wiaan Mulder for a duck and Marco Jansen (8), both caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das.

• Bangladesh seamer Hasan Mahmud (4-72) was troubled by a sore elbow, but managed to remove Simon Harmer (1) just before lunch, also caught by Das.

• South Africa opener Marques Ackerman scored a career-best 157 from 164 balls and number three Zubayr Hamza made 83 on his return to the side.