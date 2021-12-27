Logo
Early lunch called on rain-hit second day at Centurion
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 27, 2021 General view before the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cricket - First Test - South Africa v India - SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - December 27, 2021 General view of the pitch covered as the match is delayed due to rain REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
27 Dec 2021 04:19PM (Updated: 27 Dec 2021 04:57PM)
PRETORIA :Umpires have called an early lunch after no play was possible on the rain-hit second morning of the first test between South Africa and India at Centurion Park on Monday.

Umpires will perform a pitch inspection with the hope of getting some play in the afternoon session. Intermittent showers are forecast throughout the day.

India closed a dominant day one on 272 for three.

Opener KL Rahul was superb on Sunday as he reached the close unbeaten on 122 and when play resumes will be joined at the crease by Ajinkya Rahane after his unbeaten 40.

India are seeking a first test series win in South Africa with matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to follow in the three-match series.

(Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Barbara Lewis/Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

