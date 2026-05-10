Rajasthan rue poor bowling as mid-season slump deepens in IPL

May 10 : Rajasthan Royals’ late-season slide in the Indian Premier League continued on Saturday, as a poor bowling effort led to a 77-run loss to Gujarat Titans — their fifth defeat in the last seven games — pushing them out of the top four.

On a slow pitch that seemed to favour spin, Gujarat openers Sai Sudarshan and Shubman Gill put on 118 for the first wicket. Gill top-scored with 84 runs, leading his side to a commanding total of 229-4.

Rashid Khan then starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as Gujarat bowled Rajasthan out for 152 in 16.3 overs to climb to second place on the table.

"I think we were just thinking to bowl in good areas and they were batting pretty well," Rajasthan stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal said.

"So we were just thinking how we can cut down the boundaries or big shots. So I think it was pretty good from them."

With Nandre Burger sidelined, Jofra Archer led Rajasthan's pace attack but conceded 11 in his opening over and finished with 1 for 46 in three overs.

Jaiswal, who led the side in place of the injured Riyan Parag, defended both the team selection and Archer’s performance.

"We all know that there are some days where you are in, there are some days where you cannot bowl how you want to," Jaiswal said.

"But he’s (Archer) been doing so well for us. So I think he’ll be coming back very strongly.

"I think we are going to look what we can do better and just look for the next game, what we can do and learn from this game."

Gujarat will face table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, while Rajasthan face Delhi Capitals next Sunday as the playoff race tightens.