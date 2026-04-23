Logo
Logo

Sport

Rajasthan’s Jadeja pleased with middle order's response under pressure
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Rajasthan’s Jadeja pleased with middle order's response under pressure

Rajasthan’s Jadeja pleased with middle order's response under pressure

Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Rajasthan Royals - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India - April 22, 2026 Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja in action REUTERS/Stringer

23 Apr 2026 02:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 23 : Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja said he was pleased the middle order got the chance to bat under pressure on Wednesday after they came to the rescue when the top three failed to cash in against Lucknow Super Giants.

Openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are among the Indian Premier League’s top-six scorers this season so far, fell in quick succession along with Dhruv Jurel, leaving the visitors struggling at 32-3.

However, Jadeja struck an unbeaten 43 off 29 balls as the middle order lifted Rajasthan to 159-6 in 20 overs on a slow pitch. Lucknow were then bowled out for 119 as Rajasthan collected a 40-run win.

"I personally think that we (middle order) got a chance to bat at the right time and that too in a pressure situation," Jadeja, who was named player of the match, told reporters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Sometimes in the past the top three are performing and making runs and the rest of the batting didn't (get to bat) much and they got exposed in important matches.

"So it's a good thing that in the middle phase of the tournament, all the players are batting and that too in pressure situations."

Rajasthan, who are second in the points table, next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement