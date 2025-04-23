Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Rally boss Wilson nominated for FIA deputy president role
Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Circuit of Monza, Monza, Italy - August 30, 2018 General view of the FiA logo REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

23 Apr 2025 05:17PM
LONDON :The head of motorsport's world governing body, the FIA, has nominated former rally driver and M-Sport founder Malcolm Wilson to take the position left vacant by fellow-Briton Robert Reid as deputy president for sport.

The FIA, the governing body for Formula One as well as rallying, said the nomination by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will be voted on at a meeting in Macau in June.

M-Sport has operated Ford's world rally programme since 1997, the company winning the manufacturers' title in 2006, 2007 and 2017.

Reid, a 2001 world championship-winning rally co-driver, resigned this month due to what he called a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards" within motorsport's world governing body.

Wilson said in a statement that it was an honour to be nominated and he looked forward to supporting Ben Sulayem, a former rally driver, who is expected to stand for re-election in December.

Source: Reuters
