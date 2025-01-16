Rallying-Al-Rajhi builds six-minute lead over Lategan in penultimate stage

Yazeed Al-Rajhi opened up a commanding overall lead of six minutes and 11 seconds over second-placed Henk Lategan in the Dakar Rally, after the South African, who led by over two minutes before Thursday, finished fifth in stage 11.

Toyota's Lategan started well in the penultimate stage at Shubaytah but Saudi Arabia's Al-Rajhi had reduced his advantage to just four seconds at the 94km mark, before taking the lead less than an hour later.

"I tried… that was about what we could manage today. I’ve never been a sand or dune expert but I’m happy to come through the stage," Lategan said.

"Overall, I’m happy with how it went and how it’s going. We still have one more day to go until we get to the finish. It’s been a really good race."

Overdrive's Al-Rajhi, who finished third on the day, has put himself in prime position to secure his maiden Dakar title on Friday.

"I know I can do it. I trusted myself, I attacked and enjoyed," local favourite Al-Rajhi said.

Five times Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah pushed for a stage win but finished second, 41 seconds behind Ford's Mattias Ekstrom who sits third in the overall standings, trailing Al-Rajhi by over 22 minutes.

In the motorcycle category, Spaniard Tosha Schareina won the stage and reduced the gap to overall leader Daniel Sanders by over seven minutes, but the Australian remained nine minutes ahead going into Friday's finale.