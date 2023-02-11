Logo
Rallying-Breen leads Tanak after lively first day in Sweden
FILE PHOTO: Craig Breen of Ireland looks on during a news conference after the shakedown stage of the Rally Sweden, second round of the FIA World Rally Championship in Torsby, Sweden February 13, 2020. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson/via REUTERS

11 Feb 2023 03:56AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2023 03:56AM)
Ireland's Craig Breen led a snowy Rally Sweden for Hyundai after winning three stages on Friday but M-Sport Ford's Ott Tanak was just 2.6 seconds behind.

Breen, who is returning to the championship with a part-time drive, trailed Tanak through the morning stages but hit the front in the afternoon and then kept the Estonian at bay as darkness fell.

"It’s definitely been one of my strongest days," said the Irish driver."Last year I was usually upside down or stuck in a hedge somewhere, so it's music to my ears to be in the lead tonight."

Finland's Esapekka Lappi was in third place for Hyundai with Welshman Elfyn Evans fourth for Toyota in the second round of the season after the Monte Carlo opener.

Toyota's reigning champion Finn Kalle Rovanpera was in fifth place after opening the road for others and conditions favouring the later runners.

Source: Reuters

