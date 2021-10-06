Logo
Rallying-Breen moves to M-Sport Ford for full WRC campaign from 2022
FILE PHOTO: FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden - Stage 3 of Second Round - Torsby, Sweden - February 14, 2020 Craig Breen of Ireland reacts. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Rallying - WRC Arctic Lapland Rally - Rovaniemi, Finland - February 26, 2021 Ireland's Craig Breen and his co-driver Paul Nagle steer their Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC car during the first stage of the FIA WRC Arctic Lapland Rally Hannu Rainamo/Lehtikuva via REUTERS
06 Oct 2021 05:44PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2021 05:43PM)
LONDON : Ireland's Craig Breen will lead M-Sport Ford's world rally championship campaign on a two-year deal from 2022, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old joins from Hyundai, where he has competed in selected events and led last weekend's Rally Finland before finishing third.

He also finished second in Estonia and Belgium and is sixth in the drivers' championship despite entering only half the events.

"I have been working towards achieving a full-time seat in the World Rally Championship since I was a little boy, so this was an opportunity I just couldn’t turn down," Breen said in a statement.

"To add my name to the list of drivers that have driven for Ford is a bit surreal, drivers like Ari Vatanen, Hannu Mikkola, Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz. To have my name etched in the history books besides these greats is a huge privilege."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

