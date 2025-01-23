Rallying-Drivers face wet, muddy conditions at Monte Carlo Rally

Wet and muddy conditions greeted the drivers during the shakedown of the Monte Carlo Rally on Wednesday, as the oldest round of the World Rally Championship got the 2025 season underway in Gap.

The 93rd edition of the Monte Carlo Rally, established in 1911, began with drivers struggling with the conditions on the preliminary stage.

Hometown hero Sebastien Ogier, who has won the Monte Carlo Rally a record nine times, said the conditions were not ideal.

"So far the conditions are not like you want to see in Monte Carlo. Not so much snow, a lot of water, getting very quickly dirty on the road," Ogier said.

"So it might be a very difficult weekend."

Ott Tanak, who finished third in the World Rally Championship last year, was the fastest in the first run.

"It felt quite wet to be honest... bit unpredictable at the moment," Estonian Tanak said.

Reigning WRC champion Thierry Neuville said he expected it to be tough to retain his title.

"It's an honour to have the number one on the car but it doesn't mean that it will be any easier this year... let's give our best," the Belgian said.

Briton Elfyn Evans, who finished second behind Neuville in the overall standings last year, echoed Ogier's sentiments about the conditions.

"I think it's going to be a challenging weekend for us, probably a bit more so than last year... it's always demanding, this rally. You have to try and enjoy all the madness somewhat," he said.

The first special stage of the Monte Carlo Rally takes place on Thursday.