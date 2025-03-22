Rallying-Evans leads Rovanpera in Toyota one-two in Kenya

Toyota's Elfyn Evans led teammate Kalle Rovanpera in a Safari Rally Kenya one-two after Hyundai's early leader Ott Tanak hit mechanical trouble on the first full day of action on Friday.

The Welshman was 7.7 seconds clear of double world champion Rovanpera, despite winning only Thursday's super-special opening stage, and 55.4 ahead of Tanak who suffered a broken driveshaft and lost more than a minute.

Hyundai's reigning champion Thierry Neuville was lying in a distant fourth place and had collected two minutes of time penalties.

Evans had a comparatively quiet time in the eight gravel stages across the Great Rift Valley but Rovanpera was applying pressure and won the closing ninth and 10th stages as well as stage five.

Tanak had built up a lead of more than a minute thanks to four stage wins but lost it all when the driveshaft failure forced him to continue with only rear-wheel drive.

Evans started the rally, third round of the season, with a 28-point lead over teammate Sebastien Ogier, who competes only part-time.

"It's been a difficult day and we've erred on the side of caution," said the Welshman.

"Obviously some guys have had trouble, which is unfortunate, but it's part of the Safari. It's a bit frustrating sometimes because you feel like you can take a bit more risk and go a bit faster, but I keep reminding myself where we are."

Saturday's leg features six more stages.