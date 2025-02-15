Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rallying-Evans leads tight battle in snowy Sweden
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Rallying-Evans leads tight battle in snowy Sweden

Rallying-Evans leads tight battle in snowy Sweden

FILE PHOTO: FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden - Stage 7 of Second Round - Torsby, Sweden - February 15, 2020. Elfyn Evans of Britain (Toyota Yaris WRC) speaks to the media. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson/via REUTERS/File Photo

15 Feb 2025 04:29AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Toyota's Elfyn Evans led Rally Sweden by less than a second after Friday's opening leg, with five drivers separated through the seven snowy stages by just 9.1 seconds.

Toyota team mate Takamoto Katsuta was in second place, 0.6 behind the Welshman, with Hyundai's Ott Tanak third and 2.5 off the leader in the second round of the championship.

Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux was fourth, ahead of defending world champion team mate Thierry Neuville. Toyota's double champion Kalle Rovanpera was in sixth place and some 25.5 off the pace.

Saturday sees a further seven stages before the rally finishes on Sunday. Toyota's championship leader Sebastien Ogier, winner in Monte Carlo, is doing a partial programme this season and not competing in Sweden.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement