Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rallying-FIA condemns online racist abuse of Kenyan driver Kimathi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rallying-FIA condemns online racist abuse of Kenyan driver Kimathi

24 Feb 2022 10:29AM (Updated: 24 Feb 2022 10:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The FIA has condemned the online racist abuse directed at Kenyan driver McRae Kimathi in the build-up to his Junior World Rally Championship (WRC) debut at this week's Rally Sweden.

Motor sport's governing body said it would take all necessary steps to ensure that abuse is reported to the relevant authorities.

Kimathi, 27, was targeted on social media following posts by the Junior WRC on his pre-season tests.

"We are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport and abuse must be highlighted and eliminated," the FIA said in a statement on its website.

"There is no place for it in our sport and in society."

Kimathi, the son of Safari Rally Kenya CEO and Kenya Motor Sports Federation Chairman Phineas Kimathi, is the only Black driver competing at Rally Sweden.

Rally Sweden, which is the first of five races on the Junior WRC calendar, begins later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us