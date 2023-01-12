Rallying-Former Renault F1 boss Abiteboul appointed Hyundai WRC principal

Hyundai have named former Caterham and Renault Formula One boss Cyril Abiteboul as the new principal of their world rally championship team on Thursday.

The 45-year-old Frenchman left Renault in January 2021, after being in charge of their team since 2017, when they rebranded as Alpine.

"Cyril’s experience in Formula One will help us to explore new opportunities for growth and improvements as we look to mount a more intensive fight for titles in WRC and to support our customer racing teams," said Hyundai Motorsport president Sean Kim in a statement.

Germany-based Hyundai won five rallies last year and finished runners-up to Toyota in the championship. Abiteboul takes over from compatriot Julien Moncet, who filled the role in an interim capacity.

The 2023 season starts next week with the Jan. 19-22 Monte Carlo Rally.