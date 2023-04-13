Logo
Sport

Rallying-Irish driver Breen dies after testing crash in Croatia

FILE PHOTO: Craig Breen of Ireland looks on during a news conference after the shakedown stage of the Rally Sweden, second round of the FIA World Rally Championship in Torsby, Sweden February 13, 2020. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson/via REUTERS/File Photo

13 Apr 2023 09:33PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 10:37PM)
:Ireland's top rally driver Craig Breen has died after an accident in a pre-event test for the Croatian round of the world championship, his Hyundai team said in a statement on Thursday.

The team gave no details of the accident just after midday local time but said co-driver James Fulton was unharmed.

Media reported that Breen's car went off the road and collided with a pole while the 33-year-old was preparing for next week's rally, his second of the season.

Breen, who started out as a co-driver before switching to driving in 2008, finished second in Rally Sweden in February when he made his return to the team on a part-time basis after a year with M-Sport Ford.

He was a world championship regular over the years, although rarely for a full season, and while not a winner he finished second in six rallies.

"The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news. Craig was a world class driver and a world class person," said Motorsport Ireland president Aiden Harper in a statement of condolences.

Breen is the first fatality in the world championship since German junior co-driver Joerg Bastuck in the 2006 Rally of Catalunya.

Source: Reuters

