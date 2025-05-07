Rallying-'Mr Dakar' Peterhansel returns with Defender for 2026

'Mr Dakar' Stephane Peterhansel, a record 14 times winner of the Dakar Rally, will return to the gruelling endurance event next year aged 60 as a driver for Jaguar Land Rover's Defender brand.

The Frenchman, who turns 60 in August, did not enter this year after Audi withdrew but will be back in Saudi Arabia next January competing in the Stock category for production-based vehicles.

It will be Peterhansel's 36th career Dakar, an event he last won in 2021 with Mini. He will also compete in the full World Rally-Raid Championship.

Peterhansel won the Dakar six times on motorcycles between 1991 and 1998 before switching in 1999 to cars and winning with Mitsubishi, Mini and Peugeot.

"I’m looking forward to taking on this new challenge and together I hope we can take Defender to the top step of the podium," he said in a statement after prototype testing in Morocco's Sahara desert.

While Peterhansel holds the record for most wins, Spaniard Carlos Sainz - father of the namesake Formula One driver - is the oldest winner after taking his fourth victory in 2024 at the age of 61.

Defender also announced the signing of Lithuanian driver Rokas Baciuska, 25. A third driver and the co-drivers will be announced at a later date.