Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rallying-Neuville leads in Spain as Evans keeps ahead of Ogier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rallying-Neuville leads in Spain as Evans keeps ahead of Ogier

Rallying-Neuville leads in Spain as Evans keeps ahead of Ogier

FILE PHOTO: FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden - Stage 7 of Second Round - Torsby, Sweden - February 15, 2020. Thierry Neuville of Belgium (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) speaks to the media. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson/via REUTERS

16 Oct 2021 01:54AM (Updated: 16 Oct 2021 01:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville led Rally Spain after Friday's opening leg of the penultimate round of the season with Toyota's title rivals Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier second and third respectively.

Ogier will clinch his eighth championship in nine seasons if he scores six points more than his Welsh team mate on the fast asphalt roads around the resort of Salou, to the south of Barcelona.

Evans, who won Friday's three morning stages, is the only driver who can deny the Frenchman the title. Ogier started the weekend 24 points clear with a maximum 30 to be won after Sunday.

Neuville came through strongly in the afternoon, however, to win the second loop of three stages.

The Belgian led Evans, who survived a scary moment on stage five, by 0.7 of a second after the sixth Riba-Roja 2 stage with Ogier a further 18.7 seconds adrift.

Hyundai's Ott Tanak had already crashed out on stage four after hitting a tree stump while Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta retired with heavy suspension damage after slamming into a roadside barrier.

A further seven stages follow on Saturday.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us