Rallying-Neuville makes steady start to title weekend in Japan

Hyundai's world rally championship leader Thierry Neuville was counting down the stages to his likely first title at the deciding Japanese season-ender on Thursday.

The Belgian, who needs only six points to be champion on Sunday, was sixth after the opening stage on a track inside Toyota Stadium near Nagoya with closest rival and team mate Ott Tanak second.

French driver Adrien Fourmaux led for M-Sport Ford, half a second clear of Tanak with Japan's Takamoto Katsuta third and a further 0.3 behind for Toyota.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans was fourth with team mate Sebastien Ogier fifth.

"The objectives are clear for the team, and everyone is motivated but calm," said Neuville. "Once the rally starts, it’s easier to manage the stress. We just need to stay concentrated and do our job."

Friday features eight stages totalling more than 125km.