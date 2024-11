Hyundai's Thierry Neuville secured his first world rally championship in Japan on Sunday as Toyota sealed the manufacturers' crown.

The Belgian driver ended years of near-misses by finishing sixth after team mate and main rival Ott Tanak crashed out while leading on the day's opening stage.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans won the season-ending rally, ahead of team mate Sebastien Ogier, as the Japanese manufacturer finished three points clear of Hyundai.