Rallying-Neuville wins in Greece as Hyundai sweep podium
FILE PHOTO: FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden - Stage 7 of Second Round - Torsby, Sweden - February 15, 2020. Thierry Neuville of Belgium (Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC) speaks to the media. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson/via

11 Sep 2022 08:22PM (Updated: 11 Sep 2022 08:22PM)
Belgian Thierry Neuville won the Acropolis Rally in Greece on Sunday in a first one-two-three finish for South Korean manufacturer Hyundai.

Neuville had led since Saturday after early pace-setter and nine-times world champion Sebastien Loeb retired due to an alternator failure.

Estonian Ott Tanak was second with Spaniard Dani Sordo completing the podium.

Tanak is now 53 points behind Toyota's championship leader Kalle Rovanpera, who hit a tree on Saturday and finished outside the top 10 but took four points from the final Power stage.

The Finn can clinch the title at the next round in New Zealand if he scores eight points more than Tanak.

Source: Reuters

