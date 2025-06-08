Logo
Rallying-Ogier edges Tanak to claim fifth Sardinia crown as Toyota charge into title fight
Rallying-Ogier edges Tanak to claim fifth Sardinia crown as Toyota charge into title fight

Rallying-Ogier edges Tanak to claim fifth Sardinia crown as Toyota charge into title fight

FILE PHOTO: FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden - Stage 7 of Second Round - Torsby, Sweden - February 15, 2020. Sebastien Ogier of France (Toyota Yaris WRC) speaks to the media. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson/via REUTERS/File Photo

08 Jun 2025 08:45PM
Sebastien Ogier clinched a record fifth Rally Italia Sardegna victory on Sunday, fending off Hyundai's Ott Tanak by just 7.9 seconds after a tense final stage in Sardinia.

The French Toyota driver, alongside co-driver Vincent Landais, completed the 16-stage event in 3 hours, 34 minutes and 24.5 seconds to secure the team's third win of the 2025 season. Toyota's eight-times world champion Ogier was beaten by Tanak last year, who seized victory by a whisker.

Hyundai's Tanak pushed hard in the final Wolf Power Stage but fell short, while Kalle Rovanpera completed a double podium for Toyota in third, 50.5 seconds behind Ogier. Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta rounded out a strong showing for Toyota, taking fourth and fifth respectively.

Source: Reuters
