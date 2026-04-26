Rallying-Ogier prevails after Solberg crash to win Canary Islands rally

April 26 : Reigning nine-times world champion Sebastien Ogier claimed his first victory of the 2026 World Rally Championship season on Sunday with a hard-fought win at Spain's Rally Islas Canarias.

The Toyota driver, alongside co-driver Vincent Landais, seized the lead from special stage two (SS2) after resisting pressure from teammate Oliver Solberg to control a closely fought rally on the island's demanding asphalt roads.

Swede Solberg had reduced the gap to 2.2 seconds but went off the road after 14km of the third stage and hit a barrier, with the car losing a left front wheel and too damaged to continue. The crew were unhurt.

"It is not the way we wanted to see it go," Ogier said. "Oliver was doing a great job up until that point. Rallying is tough. Being fast is important but being at the end is even more."

The victory was the 42-year-old Ogier's 68th career WRC win and added Rally Islas Canarias to his already formidable list of triumphs.

"It's been very enjoyable," the Frenchman said. "We had a great car to drive again and it was good fun, so well done to all the team.

"It was extremely close this weekend with my teammates, especially with Oliver. It's a shame we couldn't all finish together but we had to do what we had to do and it's nice to bring a new rally to the list of wins.

"It's the way we want to battle - so close and on the limit. Much better than cruising to a two-minute lead on a Sunday morning. Driving this car felt amazing this weekend."

Ogier was followed home by Welshman Elfyn Evans in second, with Finland's Sami Pajari completing the podium ahead of Japan's Takamoto Katsuta in fourth.

In the championship standings, Evans moved back into the lead with 101 points after five rounds, edging ahead of Katsuta on 99. Ogier sits sixth overall on 58 points.

The championship now moves on to gravel, with Rally Portugal next on the calendar from May 7-10.