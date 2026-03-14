Rallying-Ogier slashes Solberg's Safari lead to a single second

March 13 : Nine-times world champion Sebastien Ogier slashed Toyota teammate Oliver Solberg's lead in Kenya's Safari Rally to one second after starting the day more than a minute behind on a dramatic Friday.

Solberg had been 33.3 seconds clear of Welshman Elfyn Evans, the championship leader also in a Toyota, on Thursday night but Frenchman Ogier went on a charge from third in challenging conditions in the region around Lake Naivasha.

The opening stage three, after a wet and muddy two on Thursday, was cancelled when deep ruts left it inaccessible to support and medical vehicles.

Solberg then went off into the bushes on stage four, losing 10 seconds, and then on stage eight suffered a puncture to the rear right tyre that lost him another 30 seconds as he continued at reduced speed.

Ogier was fastest on stages four, seven and nine with Toyota's Sami Pajari winning the day's other four.

"We probably lost half our lead from being careful, and half the lead from the tyre damage in stage eight. That was unfortunate but a lead is a lead and I have to be happy with that," said Solberg.

"Seb has been incredible today, probably taking more risks, but there’s such a long way to go and to be one second in front is better than two minutes behind."

Evans dropped to third, 20.5 off the lead, with Pajari fourth but 50 seconds behind after incurring a 20 second penalty for leaving midday service two minutes late following repairs.

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville moved up a place to fifth with teammate Adrien Fourmaux sixth and Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta dropping to seventh after front tyre damage left him going carefully with no spare available.

"We’ve lost a few positions but a minute on this rally is almost nothing and we know that tomorrow anything can happen," said the Japanese.

Saturday's penultimate leg goes north to Lake Elmenteita for six further stages including the longest 'Soysambu' at 24.94km.

The rally, third round of the season and the only one in Africa, finishes on Sunday.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Pritha Sarkar)