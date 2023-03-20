Logo
Sport

Rallying-Ogier wins in Mexico for a record seventh time
Rallying-Ogier wins in Mexico for a record seventh time

FILE PHOTO: FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden - Stage 3 of Second Round - Torsby, Sweden - February 14, 2020 France's Sebastien Ogier looks on. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS

20 Mar 2023 07:35AM (Updated: 20 Mar 2023 07:35AM)
MEXICO CITY : Toyota's world championship part-timer Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Mexico for a record seventh time on Sunday, one more than old rival Sebastien Loeb.

The Frenchman, an eight-times world champion, also went top of the overall standings after finishing 27.5 seconds clear of Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville in the Guanajuato-based event.

Ogier had 56 points to Neuville's 53 after three rounds.

"The car was great this weekend and it was a faultless rally for us and the team," said Ogier of his second event of a limited season.

Welsh driver Elfyn Evans was third for Toyota with reigning champion and team mate Kalle Rovanpera fourth.

The next rally is in Croatia from April 20-23.

Source: Reuters

