Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rovanpera becomes youngest champion with Rally New Zealand win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rovanpera becomes youngest champion with Rally New Zealand win

Rovanpera becomes youngest champion with Rally New Zealand win
FILE PHOTO: FIA World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden - Stage 3 of Second Round - Torsby, Sweden - February 14, 2020 Finland's Kalle Rovanpera looks on. TT News Agency/Micke Fransson via REUTERS
Rovanpera becomes youngest champion with Rally New Zealand win
FILE PHOTO: Rallying - World Rally Championship - Safari Rally Kenya - June 27, 2021 - Finnish Toyota driver Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen in action during Malewa stage in Naivasha. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
02 Oct 2022 11:58AM (Updated: 02 Oct 2022 04:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Finland's Kalle Rovanpera became the youngest-ever World Rally Championship winner on Sunday as he clinched his sixth victory of the season at Rally New Zealand to claim the title.

The Toyota driver, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Saturday, won in two hours 48 minutes 1.4 seconds to move 64 points clear of Hyundai's Ott Tanak and eclipse the record previously set by Scotland's Colin McRae in 1995.

Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen went into the race needing to score eight points more than Estonia's Tanak to clinch the title with two rounds remaining in the 2022 season, having already claimed five wins so far this year.

The Finn won the race ahead of France's Sebastien Ogier while Tanak could only finish third, ensuring Rovanpera opened up an unassailable lead after the final races in Spain and Japan.

(This story corrects Tanak's nationality to Estonian in third para)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.