Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rallying-Rovanpera clinches his second successive world title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rallying-Rovanpera clinches his second successive world title

Rallying-Rovanpera clinches his second successive world title

Rallying - World Rally Championship - Rally Sweden 2023 - Umea, Sweden - February 11, 2023 Kalle Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen of Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT in action Micke Fransson/TT News Agency via REUTERS/File Photo

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

29 Oct 2023 10:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera clinched his second successive world rally championship on Sunday after the Finn was runner-up in the inaugural Central European Rally, the penultimate round of the season.

The rally on asphalt roads in Czech Republic, Austria and Germany was won by Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville, with Ott Tanak third for M-Sport Ford and Sebastien Ogier fourth for Toyota.

Rovanpera's second title had looked inevitable after sole rival and team mate Elfyn Evans crashed out of Saturday's penultimate leg.

Evans had started the rally 31 points behind the 23-year-old, who needed only to maintain the points margin to be sure of the championship.

In the end, Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen finished with an increased lead of 44 points.

"I think this year was, for me personally, more important than last year," said Rovanpera, who last year became the youngest ever champion. "The competition was tighter, and we did a really good job."

"I am going to enjoy this one more than the first one."

The final round of the season is in Japan next month.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.