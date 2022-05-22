Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rallying-Rovanpera completes winning hat-trick in Portugal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rallying-Rovanpera completes winning hat-trick in Portugal

22 May 2022 09:39PM (Updated: 22 May 2022 09:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World championship leader Kalle Rovanpera completed a hat-trick of wins for Toyota and extended his overall advantage with victory in the Rally of Portugal on Sunday.

The victory in the gravel event left the 21-year-old Finn, who won the two previous rallies in Sweden and Croatia, 46 points clear of Hyundai's Thierry Neuville at the top of the standings after four rounds.

Toyota's Elfyn Evans finished second, 15.2 seconds behind, for the Welshman's best result of the campaign with Hyundai's Dani Sordo completing the podium.

Rovanpera also won the final Power Stage for five bonus points, with Sordo second and Neuville third. Hyundai's Ott Tanak took two extra points and Evans one.

Rovanpera has 106 points to Neuville's 60.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us