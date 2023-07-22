Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Rallying-Rovanpera leads after first leg in Estonia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Rallying-Rovanpera leads after first leg in Estonia

22 Jul 2023 03:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Toyota's reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville were separated by just three seconds after Friday's opening leg of Rally Estonia, eighth round of the season.

M-Sport Ford's Estonian driver Ott Tanak won five of the day's seven stages and would have led on outright pace, however, had he not been handed a five-minute penalty for a change of engine on Thursday.

Championship leader Rovanpera won the other two stages in the afternoon to reel in Neuville after the Belgian built up a 6.8 second lead by lunchtime on the fast gravel roads around Tartu.

"I’m definitely satisfied to finish the day in second place. We would like to have kept our first position but we expected Kalle Rovanpera to be very fast this afternoon," said Neuville.

"Tomorrow will be tough, Kalle has the better road position if there is no rain, so let’s see what we can do."

Hyundai's Esapekka Lappi was third, 12.2 seconds off the pace.

A further nine stages are scheduled for Friday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.